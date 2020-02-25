View all in Latest
Go

'Let's stop burning buildings': Duduzane Zuma makes appeal to UKZN students

Duduzane Zuma urged students at UKZN to channel their frustrations into making a difference.

Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – "To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings, we’re smarter than that," former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane said.

Duduzane urged students at UKZN to channel their frustrations into making a difference.

He said this in a video posted on Twitter.

The appeal comes after violent scenes played out at the university’s Westville campus where protesters clashed with private security guards hired by the institution.

"We will sit down, I will come to you, we will do what needs to be done," Duduzane concluded.

Students protested the university’s demand that some pay a portion of their historic debt before they could register.

Protesters were seen attacking a private security company's inyala in the morning and throwing stones at private security guards.

In retaliation, the guards were also seen throwing stones and attacking student residences.

