HPCSA asks HIV-positive women forced into sterilisation to come forward
The Commission for Gender Equality has recommended countrywide investigations after confirming at least 37 cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - There are growing calls for HIV-positive women to come forward if their rights were violated by doctors as shocking details emerge around forced sterilisations at public hospitals.
The Commission for Gender Equality has recommended countrywide investigations after confirming at least 37 cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) president Kgosi Letlape has called on women to report cases of forced sterilisation and hand over the names of the doctors who've abused their oath.
Letlape said without documents and names, it made it difficult for the regulator to hold a person responsible.
“If you do not have a complaint against a particular practitioner, then it becomes impossible to take people through our system.”
Meanwhile, the South African Medical Association's Angelique Coetzee said it was not only doctors who needed to be taken to task but all hospital staff.
“Even CEOs of those hospitals have got a responsibility to look at the ethical behaviours personnel and doctors, including nursing staff.”
Both the commission and the council are demanding action be taken against those found guilty of abuse.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission
-
Author and anti-apartheid journalist Shaun Johnson has died
-
SA black & coloured millennials have lowest university attendance - report
-
Pastor Omotoso saw women as 'things' for his sexual pleasure, court told
-
Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa
-
Makhura: Gauteng to provide 10,000 serviced stands for homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.