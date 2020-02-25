View all in Latest
HPCSA asks HIV-positive women forced into sterilisation to come forward

The Commission for Gender Equality has recommended countrywide investigations after confirming at least 37 cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing calls for HIV-positive women to come forward if their rights were violated by doctors as shocking details emerge around forced sterilisations at public hospitals.

The Commission for Gender Equality has recommended countrywide investigations after confirming at least 37 cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) president Kgosi Letlape has called on women to report cases of forced sterilisation and hand over the names of the doctors who've abused their oath.

Letlape said without documents and names, it made it difficult for the regulator to hold a person responsible.

“If you do not have a complaint against a particular practitioner, then it becomes impossible to take people through our system.”

Meanwhile, the South African Medical Association's Angelique Coetzee said it was not only doctors who needed to be taken to task but all hospital staff.

“Even CEOs of those hospitals have got a responsibility to look at the ethical behaviours personnel and doctors, including nursing staff.”

Both the commission and the council are demanding action be taken against those found guilty of abuse.

