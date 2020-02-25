View all in Latest
Govt looking to mining, tourism to rescue rural economies - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said rural areas under the custodianship of traditional leaders were rich in culture and heritage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa opening the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament on 25 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa opening the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament on 25 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said government was looking to mining and tourism to rescue rural economies.

Ramaphosa was addressing the official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament. He highlighted the need for economic opportunities in rural areas, which were led by traditional leaders.

The president said rural areas under the custodianship of traditional leaders were rich in culture and heritage.

He said this should be exploited to unlock economic development in these areas and asked what better way to do it than through mining and tourism.

“As we work to promote inclusive growth and development in rural areas, we should look to mining and tourism as high-potential growth areas, with both having the potential to change the lives of communities,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also stated that youth involvement should be prioritised by local government.

“With regard to youth development, the National House has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Local Government Youth Development Forum. Through this partnership, traditional leaders will work with the forum to engage municipalities to capacitate young people on a variety of skills,” he said.

