Govt looking to mining, tourism to rescue rural economies - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said rural areas under the custodianship of traditional leaders were rich in culture and heritage.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said government was looking to mining and tourism to rescue rural economies.
Ramaphosa was addressing the official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament. He highlighted the need for economic opportunities in rural areas, which were led by traditional leaders.
The president said rural areas under the custodianship of traditional leaders were rich in culture and heritage.
He said this should be exploited to unlock economic development in these areas and asked what better way to do it than through mining and tourism.
“As we work to promote inclusive growth and development in rural areas, we should look to mining and tourism as high-potential growth areas, with both having the potential to change the lives of communities,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa also stated that youth involvement should be prioritised by local government.
“With regard to youth development, the National House has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Local Government Youth Development Forum. Through this partnership, traditional leaders will work with the forum to engage municipalities to capacitate young people on a variety of skills,” he said.
More in Politics
-
Gauteng to create 250,000 jobs for youth, says Premier Makhura
-
Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission
-
Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa
-
Makhura: Gauteng to provide 10,000 serviced stands for homes
-
Gauteng to spend R60bn on infrastructure over next 5 years - Makhura
-
WATCH LIVE: Former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim on state capture hotseat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.