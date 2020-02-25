View all in Latest
Gauteng to spend R60bn on infrastructure over next 5 years - Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that this would contribute to the creation of about 100,000 jobs and would facilitate the development of 50 black industrialists.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his State of the Province Address on 25 February 2020. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his State of the Province Address on 25 February 2020. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that the provincial government will spend R60 billion on building and maintaining infrastructure in the next five years.

He said that this would contribute to the creation of about 100,000 jobs and would facilitate the development of 50 black industrialists.

Makhura was delivering the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the Gauteng legislature.

He also said that by the year 2025, the Gauteng city region would have three fully operating special economic zones in Ekhuruleni, Tshwane and Sedibeng, along with an agro-processing zone on the West Rand.

