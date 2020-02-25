Gauteng to create 250,000 jobs for youth, says Premier Makhura
The premier delivered his State of the Province Address on Tuesday at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.
PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura used Tuesday’s official opening of the provincial legislature to promise more jobs.
Makhura delivered his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.
#SOPA Gauteng Premier David Makhura has arrived and he has now taken the stand. KM pic.twitter.com/Qfuz2Grsk5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2020
South Africa is in the grips of an unemployment crisis with the rate remaining at 29.1% in a usually busy fourth quarter. Gauteng is also bearing the brunt of a sluggish economy, it had the third-highest unemployment rate in the country at 30%.
Makhura made some promises to address unemployment in the province.
“We are going to ensure that 250,000 young people enter the labour market through decent employment in the 10 major sectors of our economy,” he said.
He also wants to help youth to create their own jobs.
“We will also upscale welfare to work - this is a programme focusing on employed young women who currently depend on state grants who must graduate to self-employment to various sectors of the economy,” Makhura said.
The premier set a 10-year target to significantly drop youth unemployment in the province.
More in Politics
-
Govt looking to mining, tourism to rescue rural economies - Ramaphosa
-
Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission
-
Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa
-
Makhura: Gauteng to provide 10,000 serviced stands for homes
-
Gauteng to spend R60bn on infrastructure over next 5 years - Makhura
-
WATCH LIVE: Former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim on state capture hotseat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.