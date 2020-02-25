View all in Latest
Gauteng to create 250,000 jobs for youth, says Premier Makhura

The premier delivered his State of the Province Address on Tuesday at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his State of the Province Address on 25 February 2020. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his State of the Province Address on 25 February 2020. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura used Tuesday’s official opening of the provincial legislature to promise more jobs.

Makhura delivered his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa.

South Africa is in the grips of an unemployment crisis with the rate remaining at 29.1% in a usually busy fourth quarter. Gauteng is also bearing the brunt of a sluggish economy, it had the third-highest unemployment rate in the country at 30%.

Makhura made some promises to address unemployment in the province.

“We are going to ensure that 250,000 young people enter the labour market through decent employment in the 10 major sectors of our economy,” he said.

He also wants to help youth to create their own jobs.

“We will also upscale welfare to work - this is a programme focusing on employed young women who currently depend on state grants who must graduate to self-employment to various sectors of the economy,” Makhura said.

The premier set a 10-year target to significantly drop youth unemployment in the province.

