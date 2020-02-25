Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement on Tuesday when he opened a provincial lekgotla ahead of his State of the Province Address next week.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has given his old boss former premier, Willies Mchunu, an influential position as deputy chairperson of the provincial planning commission.

Zikalala made the announcement on Tuesday when he opened a provincial lekgotla ahead of his State of the Province Address (Sopa) next week.

The premier told senior government officials that he was not happy about their performance and he wanted to see changes as the province prepared to kick-start its new financial year. He said he was on a drive to turn around poor governance in the province.

Among the people who would help him do this was Mchunu who would play an advisory role in the province’s strategic development programmes.

Zikalala said the first issue to tackle was the province’s dismal performance in the latest audit outcomes by the Auditor-General.

"Our province recorded the highest figure in irregular expenditure of all provinces. I want to be categorically clear that this is not who we are as the province and we do not belong in this position," Zikalala said.

He said the three-day lekgotla, which started on Tuesday morning, should be a turning point where government makes it clear that it would not tolerate mediocrity and under-performance.