Ex-KZN Premier Mchunu appointed deputy chair of provincial planning commission
Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement on Tuesday when he opened a provincial lekgotla ahead of his State of the Province Address next week.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has given his old boss former premier, Willies Mchunu, an influential position as deputy chairperson of the provincial planning commission.
Zikalala made the announcement on Tuesday when he opened a provincial lekgotla ahead of his State of the Province Address (Sopa) next week.
The premier told senior government officials that he was not happy about their performance and he wanted to see changes as the province prepared to kick-start its new financial year. He said he was on a drive to turn around poor governance in the province.
Among the people who would help him do this was Mchunu who would play an advisory role in the province’s strategic development programmes.
Zikalala said the first issue to tackle was the province’s dismal performance in the latest audit outcomes by the Auditor-General.
"Our province recorded the highest figure in irregular expenditure of all provinces. I want to be categorically clear that this is not who we are as the province and we do not belong in this position," Zikalala said.
He said the three-day lekgotla, which started on Tuesday morning, should be a turning point where government makes it clear that it would not tolerate mediocrity and under-performance.
More in Politics
-
Traditional leaders crucial to the land question, says Ramaphosa
-
Makhura: Gauteng to provide 10,000 serviced stands for homes
-
Gauteng to spend R60bn on infrastructure over next 5 years - Makhura
-
WATCH LIVE: Former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim on state capture hotseat
-
Ramaphosa to make e-toll announcement soon, says Makhura
-
DA says proposed bill will help stabilise SA's national debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.