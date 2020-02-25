DA says proposed bill will help stabilise SA's national debt
The DA's finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the introduction of the Fiscal Responsibility Bill would limit the amount of new government borrowing and ultimately protect South Africans from poor economic decisions.
CAPE TOWN - The official opposition plans to table a new bill to help the South African government contain its growing fiscal debt.
The party said that the Fiscal Responsibility Bill was one of its biggest budget policy proposals in anticipation of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech.
Mboweni will deliver his budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
The DA's finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the introduction of the Fiscal Responsibility Bill would limit the amount of new government borrowing and ultimately protect South Africans from poor economic decisions.
He said that the bill provided for a fiscal rule by the National Assembly that for each financial year from next year, the loan debt must not be more than it was the previous year.
"As part of our core budget proposals, the Democratic Alliance is presenting a new fiscal rule that will help to stabilise our national debt. The Fiscal Responsibility Bill will ensure that debt levels and debt service costs are kept uner control in South Africa. This kind of legislative fiscal anchor is an idea gaining currency and purchase around the world."
He said the DA had other proposals like providing pathways for the liberalisation of the energy market and to stop the indefensible bailout of SOEs.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa assures Cosatu govt ‘determined’ to deal with declining economy
-
Casac welcomes extension of state capture inquiry deadline
-
DA fires 3 councillors who voted against its own motion
-
Zondo commission deadline extended to 31 March 2021
-
DA’s John Moodey officially in the race for party leader post
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA’s white leaders shouldn’t get into comparative politics of sin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.