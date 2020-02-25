City of CT yet to update Strandfontein residents on water contamination

On Sunday afternoon, the tap water was declared safe for consumption.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said it would explain to Strandfontein residents how their water got contaminated.

Last week, the city received a number of complaints of a sewage-like odour when residents opened the taps.

Officials immediately flushed the water supply via fire hydrants and also took samples for testing.

The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association said it wanted answers from the City of Cape Town. The association said residents were complaining for months about water quality in the area.

One Bay View resident said she had to buy bottled water for weeks.

“The water that came out of our tape had a brown stench to it. When you open the tap, you can smell that there is something wrong with the water and we have been trying to get some assistance from the City of Cape Town on what is being done about the situation,” she said

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said there was cross-contamination.

“The initial investigation is showing, in terms of the preliminary report, a stormwater pipeline was connected to a potable water pipeline,” he said.



Badroodien said he would explain the situation to residents this week and said the investigation would reveal how it happened.