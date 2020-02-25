Cekeshe: No justification for damaging property during a protest
Kanya Cekeshe has been on parole for two months now after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentences to offenders in December last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has conceded that damage to property can never be justified during protests.
Cekeshe has been on parole for two months now after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentence to offenders in December last year.
He had been behind bars since 2017, serving an eight-year sentence for damage to property and public violence during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.
Speaking on 702, Cekeshe said that he believed that his arrest was meant to counter the Fees Must Fall movement.
"Essentially, the aim was to silence the voices within the movement itself. The aim was to kill the Fees Must fall movement."
He was found guilty of setting a police vehicle alight but his lawyers argued that there was insufficient evidence.
Cekeshe said protesters did not just damage property.
"We need to take it into context, we cannot just focus on the fact that 'OK, students are now burning a building'. What happened in order for that situation to get out of hand?"
Asked if there was any justification for damaging property, this is what Cekeshe had to say.
"No, it cannot be justified."
The student activist said that those in power must learn to listen with urgency when concerns were raised.
More in Local
-
DA says proposed bill will help stabilise SA's national debt
-
Ramaphosa assures Cosatu govt ‘determined’ to deal with declining economy
-
Witness recalls being molested by Pastor Timothy Omotoso at spiritual retreat
-
Nersa: Eskom tariff hike decision depends on its financial prudence
-
'Let's stop burning buildings': Duduzane Zuma makes appeal to UKZN students
-
Sama wants action against doctors over forced sterilisation of HIV-positive moms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.