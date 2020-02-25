View all in Latest
Casac welcomes extension of state capture inquiry deadline

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday extended the inquiry to the end of March next year as per Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's application.

A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has welcomed the extension of the state capture commission of inquiry.

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday extended the inquiry to the end of March next year as per Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's application.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said that it was now up to the commission to complete its work within the prescribed period.

"We accepted that an extension was necessary and we in fact proposed the date of 31 March next year to give the deputy Chief Justice sufficient time to complete his work."

Naidoo said that a definitive timespan of the commission was necessary to allow adequate use of state resources.

"The definitive deadline for the commission was necessary so that those resources can be freed up and used by other law enforcement agencies such as the NPA and the Hawks."

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo argued that given the testimonies heard, the commission would need years to investigate all the corruption allegations in the country.

