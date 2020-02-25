Budget speech 2020: Agri WC wants money allocated for climate change research
The organisation said understanding and mitigating the effects of climate change would help farmers prepare for droughts and other unforeseen natural occurrences.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape on Tuesday said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni needed to invest more money into climate change research.
Mboweni is expected to deliver his Budget speech on Wednesday afternoon in Parliament.
Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said they needed more money to research alternative crops.
They also want investment in strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change and drought relief for producers of long-term crops, ostriches, dairy and wildlife.
“In the recent State of the National Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to the negative impact of the drought. We would like to know which amount will be made available for drought relief,” he said.
Strydom also said they needed urgent funding for the expansion of water storage capacity.
