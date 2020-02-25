Activists demanding detailed plans on govt's job creation plan

With sluggish economic growth and an unemployment rate of 29.1%, activists said that the country was facing a socio-economic emergency.

CAPE TOWN - Activists are demanding detailed plans from government on how it will create more jobs.

A “Real Jobs Summit” is under way at the St Georges Cathedral precinct, with activists demanding employment opportunities and better services for South Africans.

Some said that they’d been sidelined from platforms where initiatives to stimulate the job market were rolled out in the past.

With sluggish economic growth and an unemployment rate of 29.1%, activists said that the country was facing a socio-economic emergency.

#RealJobsSummit Ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech on Wednesday, these activists say government’s plans to create jobs should include input from the unemployed. KB pic.twitter.com/MhtIkZT4on — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020

In October 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Jobs Summit Framework Agreement highlighted growing and deepening SA exports as well adopting a more aggressive approach to increasing exports as some steps to jumpstart the economy and create more jobs.

The Young Urban Rural Self-Empowerment group’s Moloko Mashangoane, said that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni should provide clear details of government’s job creation plans in his Budget Speech on Wednesday.

"Minister, please ensure that you include us in what kind of jobs you're talkig about. How are you going to ensure that young people graduating are now being employed."

Delegates attending the “Real Jobs Summit” said it was a platform for a debate on what realistic steps should be implemented to create jobs.