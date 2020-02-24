View all in Latest
Zuma expected to attend KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s Sopa

Speaker of the provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce said an invitation was extended to the former president and all political parties agreed to his participation.

Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at OR Tambo International Airport on 22 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at OR Tambo International Airport on 22 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
39 minutes ago

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma may participate at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province of Address (Sopa) next week Tuesday. However, his participation is dependent on whether he is healthy enough to do so.

Speaker of the provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce said an invitation was extended to the former president and all political parties agreed to his participation.

“The office of the premier has informed us that he will be attending, health permitting."

Last year, Zuma’s presence at the opening of the legislature caused a stir as he was seated among members of the House.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance staged a walkout, accusing the House of breaching its own rules to accommodate the former statesman.

Officials said they hoped to avoid this problem this year by ensuring the proper demarcation of seating arrangements.

