Zuma expected to attend KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s Sopa
Speaker of the provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce said an invitation was extended to the former president and all political parties agreed to his participation.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma may participate at KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province of Address (Sopa) next week Tuesday. However, his participation is dependent on whether he is healthy enough to do so.
Speaker of the provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce said an invitation was extended to the former president and all political parties agreed to his participation.
“The office of the premier has informed us that he will be attending, health permitting."
Last year, Zuma’s presence at the opening of the legislature caused a stir as he was seated among members of the House.
The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance staged a walkout, accusing the House of breaching its own rules to accommodate the former statesman.
Officials said they hoped to avoid this problem this year by ensuring the proper demarcation of seating arrangements.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa to address Cosatu’s CEC meeting, Eskom bailout likely to feature
-
Malema was not obliged to appear in court, says lawyer
-
Arrest warrant issued for Julius Malema after court no-show
-
EFF leader Malema expected in court over Mdantsane firearm matter
-
DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress
-
Ramaphosa’s Sona is proof that ANC will not fix SA, says DA's Steenhuisen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.