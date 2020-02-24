With adequate emergency reserves, Eskom not planning power cuts for today

The utility said its system held up sufficiently over the weekend and it was expecting the return of four generating units.

JOHANNESBURG - There's some good news to kick off the work week as Eskom says it's not planning to turn off your electricity today.

The utility said that its system held up sufficiently over the weekend and it was expecting the return of 4 generating units.

It said that its emergency levels were at adequate levels, meaning that it was not expecting to implement load shedding today.

However, Eskom reminded customers that its system remained vulnerable, so the situation on the power front could change at a moment's notice.