WATCH LIVE: CGE releases report on investigations into forced sterilisations

The investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by the Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) with the Commission on behalf of Her Rights Initiative (HRI), and International Community of Women Living with HIV (ICW).

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is releasing it's report o its investigation into forced and coerced sterilisations in South Africa.

The investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by the Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) with the Commission on behalf of Her Rights Initiative (HRI), and International Community of Women Living with HIV (ICW).

WATCH: CGE releases report on investigations into forced sterilisations