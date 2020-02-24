Unplaced UWC students tell of struggles to eat, bath

A second-year student who has been sleeping in the SRC office since the start of the month said that the university's handling of the situation has been inconsistent.

CAPE TOWN - Three weeks on and stranded students at the University of Western Cape (UWC) still do not know when they will be placed in residence.

The university hoped that all residence placements would be completed by the end of last week but the stranded students have yet to receive any communication.

A second-year student who has been sleeping in the SRC office since the start of the month said that the university's handling of the situation has been inconsistent.

"They sent an email to apologise, saying that they're trying to hurry the process and at the same time they're forcefully kicking students out of alternative places that they're finding to sleep. It's inconvenient places, it's not like it's nice to sleep in the reception area on the floor."

She said that something as simple as showering was an everyday struggle.

"In the morning, you have to sneak into a residence to shower... some people go a day without showering. You have to be creative sometimes... you have to lie or beg for charity to ask them to get in and bath."

Meanwhile, a food security program ensured the students received at least one meal each day.

Eyewitness News contacted the university but it was unable to comment on the matter.