'This looks like a scam': Gauteng residents weigh in on NHI
Over the weekend, organisations, lobby groups and political parties gathered at the Dlamini Multipurpose Hall in Soweto for the final leg of public hearings on the inclusive national health system.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have weighed in on the fiercely contested National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.
The bill, which could be fully implemented by 2026, aims to emulate the health coverage offered to citizens in the United Kingdom.
Some residents gave their views on the current quality of care in public health facilities while others pleaded for an end to high prices and exploitation in the private sector.
One community member, who works as a public healthcare practitioner, asked how the bill would improve the current system, which she said was dysfunctional due to a lack of staff, medication and resources.
"There are young people who have finished schools and aren’t working while there is a staff shortage in hospitals."
Another resident questioned the feasibility of the bill: "Let me be very honest with you, this looks like a scam and I can tell you by 2026, this will make the Arms Deal look like a grade 7's pocket money."
Others rallied behind the universal system.
NHI public hearings in Gauteng wrap up in Germiston on Monday.
