Tazne van Wyk: No arrests yet after mob torches Parow buildings
Police, who're investigating cases of arson and public violence, have not confirmed the community's claims that the torched buildings were used as drug dens.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made after community members, angered by yet another child murder torched, several buildings in Parow.
The frustrated crowd had first gathered at the Goodwood magistrates court on Friday when 54-year-old Mohydien Pangakaer appeared in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.
After the matter was postponed, they made their way to Parow where four houses believed to have been used as drug dens and brothels were torched.
#TazneVanWyk A house in Parow believed to be a drug den has been set alight. LI pic.twitter.com/B38Y3kSjqk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
#TazneVanWyk Fire services have responded to the scene of the incident. LI pic.twitter.com/Db6pulVgtM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2020
Several women who were part of search parties looking for Tazne Van Wyk said that the buildings were targeted because they received information that the child was held there for three days after she was taken.
The women have told Eyewitness News that they tried to search the buildings but the occupants barred them from entering.
Police, who were investigating cases of arson and public violence, have not confirmed the community's claims that the torched buildings were used as drug dens.
An angry resident said that they were taking action to remove the drug lords because police and government were not.
"What will the government do next? They say we don't stand together as a community but today we'll show the president that we as the coloured community will stand up for our rights because we are sick and tired of these rubbishes."
More in Local
-
Arrest warrant issued for Julius Malema after court no-show
-
WATCH LIVE: CGE releases report on investigations into forced sterilisations
-
Soweto group vows to snub Eskom tariff hikes as Nersa hearings head to last day
-
Khayelitsha community still hopeful of finding abducted baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane
-
Dept extends West Cost rock lobster catching season
-
EFF leader Malema expected in court over Mdantsane firearm matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.