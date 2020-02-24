Tazne van Wyk: No arrests yet after mob torches Parow buildings

Police, who're investigating cases of arson and public violence, have not confirmed the community's claims that the torched buildings were used as drug dens.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made after community members, angered by yet another child murder torched, several buildings in Parow.

The frustrated crowd had first gathered at the Goodwood magistrates court on Friday when 54-year-old Mohydien Pangakaer appeared in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

After the matter was postponed, they made their way to Parow where four houses believed to have been used as drug dens and brothels were torched.

Several women who were part of search parties looking for Tazne Van Wyk said that the buildings were targeted because they received information that the child was held there for three days after she was taken.

The women have told Eyewitness News that they tried to search the buildings but the occupants barred them from entering.

Police, who were investigating cases of arson and public violence, have not confirmed the community's claims that the torched buildings were used as drug dens.

An angry resident said that they were taking action to remove the drug lords because police and government were not.

"What will the government do next? They say we don't stand together as a community but today we'll show the president that we as the coloured community will stand up for our rights because we are sick and tired of these rubbishes."