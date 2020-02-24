Soweto man arrested for allegedly beating daughter (4) to death

The 57-year-old man was handcuffed on Sunday after he took the child to the Chiawelo Clinic.

JOHANNESBURG - A Soweto father has been arrested for allegedly beating his four-year-old daughter to death.

Doctors called the police soon after examining the little girl.

However, the child died a short while later.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “The doctor was checking the child and while checking the child, the child passed on. They found out the child had bruises on the body and the doctor called the police. Police arrived and arrested the 57-year-old man.”