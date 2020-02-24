Soweto group vows to snub Eskom tariff hikes as Nersa hearings head to last day

After a month of public hearings, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will collect the last batch of submissions in Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - Monday is the last chance for South Africans to have their say on Eskom’s attempt to secure more than R27 billion from taxpayers through tariff hikes.

After a month of public hearings, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will collect the last batch of submissions in Midrand.

The hearing takes place at a time when the struggling utility is battling to keep the lights on.

Business, communities and citizens have made their submissions to Nersa over the last three weeks, which will now be assessed.

Nersa's Charles Hlebela said people were taking up the opportunity to have their say: “I think that there is action from the public that has been very positive. If everything goes according to plan, the decision will be made by 24 March.”

Themba Makhubele from the Soweto concerned residents group said the outcome didn’t really matter because Soweto residents were refusing to fork out for any electricity tariff hikes.

“No one will comply with any tariff hikes from Eskom even if they can say 10% or 20%, we will not comply with that.”

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was not planning to implement load shedding on Monday.

However, the utility is once again reminding customers that its system remains vulnerable so the situation could change at a moment's notice.