Social justice activists demonstrate against SA’s high unemployment rate
Ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech on Wednesday, these activists said government's plans to create jobs should include input from the unemployed.
CAPE TOWN - Civil rights groups on Monday gathered in outside Parliament in Cape Town to host what they called the real jobs summit.
#RealJobsSummit Activists earlier today demonstrated outside Parliament ahead of their “Real Jobs Summit” being held at a hall within the St George’s Cathedral precinct. KB pic.twitter.com/VRQadjg3JK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020
According to Statistics South Africa, the country's official unemployment rate has remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter of last year.
Moloko Mashangoane from the Young Urban-Rural Self-Empowerment group stressed it was time government stopped dragging its feet and explored more avenues to create much-needed employment.
“We have sectors in the environment, transport, and public clinics where they can create jobs,” she said.
#RealJobsSummit Cromwell Sonjica, from the Amadiba Crisis Committee says he’d like to hear more from Minister Mboweni on his plans to uplift rural communities. KB pic.twitter.com/U4AszUTCci— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020
The Botshabelo Unemployed Movement's Khokhoma Motsi said the unemployed should not be left out of talks geared towards creating more jobs.
“As unemployed people, we are not considered, that is a problem and that's why we are here for the real jobs summit,” he said.
The group planned to march to Parliament again on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum demanding jobs and economic recovery.
