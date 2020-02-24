Social justice activists demonstrate against SA’s high unemployment rate

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Social justice activists demonstrate against SA’s high unemployment rate

Ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech on Wednesday, these activists said government's plans to create jobs should include input from the unemployed.

Social justice activists demonstrated outside Parliament on 24 February 2020 against SA’s high unemployment rate during what they called the real jobs summit. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Social justice activists demonstrated outside Parliament on 24 February 2020 against SA’s high unemployment rate during what they called the real jobs summit. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
13 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Civil rights groups on Monday gathered in outside Parliament in Cape Town to host what they called the real jobs summit.

Ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech on Wednesday, these activists said government's plans to create jobs should include input from the unemployed.

According to Statistics South Africa, the country's official unemployment rate has remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Moloko Mashangoane from the Young Urban-Rural Self-Empowerment group stressed it was time government stopped dragging its feet and explored more avenues to create much-needed employment.

“We have sectors in the environment, transport, and public clinics where they can create jobs,” she said.

The Botshabelo Unemployed Movement's Khokhoma Motsi said the unemployed should not be left out of talks geared towards creating more jobs.

“As unemployed people, we are not considered, that is a problem and that's why we are here for the real jobs summit,” he said.

The group planned to march to Parliament again on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum demanding jobs and economic recovery.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA