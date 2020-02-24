SA's maize output expected to rise 29% on good rains, higher plantings

The harvest is expected to rise after an increase in the area planted, which the CEC forecast at 2.535 million hectares of maize in January, and on improved weather conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - South African maize farmers are expected to harvest 29% more of the staple crop in the 2019/2020 season compared with the previous season, boosted by favourable weather conditions and an increase in the area planted, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) is expected to forecast production at 14.504 million tonnes for the crop to be harvested in 2020, up from the 11.259 million tonnes planted last season, an average estimate of five traders and analysts surveyed showed.

The range of total maize estimates was 13.72 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes.

The harvest is expected to rise after an increase in the area planted, which the CEC forecast at 2.535 million hectares of maize in January, and on improved weather conditions.

“Weather conditions have improved notably since the beginning of January 2020. And as a result, the crop is in good shape in most regions of the country with anticipation of higher yields,” said Wandile Sihlobo, an economist with South African agribusiness association Agbiz.

The survey pegged the crop, consisting of 7.99 million tonnes of white maize used mainly for human consumption, and 6.52 million tonnes of yellow maize used mainly in animal feed.

The CEC will issue its first production forecast for 2020 summer crops on Wednesday.