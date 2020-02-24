SA's maize output expected to rise 29% on good rains, higher plantings

-
NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal miningBusiness
-
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rapeLifestyle
-
DA fires 3 councillors who voted against its own motionPolitics
-
Katherine Johnson, maths whizz who helped put 1st man on the moon, dies aged 101Lifestyle
-
Zondo commission deadline extended to 31 March 2021Politics
-
Hippo 'drops by' the Engen garage in KZNLocal
-
NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal miningBusiness
-
DA fires 3 councillors who voted against its own motionPolitics
-
Zondo commission deadline extended to 31 March 2021Politics
-
Hippo 'drops by' the Engen garage in KZNLocal
-
Kanya Cekeshe: I don’t regard myself as a hero, I stood for my convictionsLocal
-
MUST WATCH: EWN bags 3 Bookmarks Awards nods for these groundbreaking videosLocal
Popular Topics
-
Zondo commission deadline extended to 31 March 2021Politics
-
DA’s John Moodey officially in the race for party leader postPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA’s white leaders shouldn’t get into comparative politics of sinOpinion
-
DA tables its own proposals ahead of Mboweni's Budget speechPolitics
-
Zuma expected to attend KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s SopaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to address Cosatu’s CEC meeting, Eskom bailout likely to featurePolitics
-
RAMAPHOSA: Great travesty that access to quality health set by ability to payOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: We're tired of watching the parliamentary circusOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Why it’s important to study coronaviruses in African batsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: African countries paying too much for debt, not borrowing too muchOpinion
-
DUMA GQUBULE: Cosatu’s plan to get Eskom out of debtOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The politics behind South Africa’s property clause amendmentOpinion
Popular Topics
-
AA: Increasing VAT, fuel & road levies 'could be catastrophic' for citizensBusiness
-
Outa accuses Dudu Myeni of being evasive under cross-examinationBusiness
-
Soweto group vows to snub Eskom tariff hikes as Nersa hearings head to last dayBusiness
-
With adequate emergency reserves, Eskom not planning power cuts for todayBusiness
-
Shoprite, Checkers supplier recalls 400g of pilchards in tomato sauce productsLocal
-
Mining industry leaders give Eskom’s De Ruyter thumbs upBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Katherine Johnson, maths whizz who helped put 1st man on the moon, dies aged 101Lifestyle
-
Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auctionSport
-
Jessica Simpson was 'pushed' to compete with Christina Aguilera, Britney SpearsLifestyle
-
Sequins, skin and politics as Rio carnival opensLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett due in court on four new chargesLifestyle
-
Rihanna calls for unity at NAACP Image AwardsLifestyle
-
Leona Lewis' adoption planLifestyle
-
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first childLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'require effective security'Lifestyle
-
Arteta hopes to convince Aubameyang to stay at ArsenalSport
-
'Not good enough': Kohli has no excuses for heavy India Test lossSport
-
Real's Hazard to miss Man City, Barca games due to ankle fractureSport
-
All Black Ardie Savea mulls shock league switchSport
-
Woodward hails Jones for ignoring 'noise' over England selectionsSport
-
South Africa's bowlers hold nerve to level Australia T20 seriesSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Political Point Scoring
-
CARTOON: Nobel Oblige, FW!Politics
-
CARTOON: Step up, Mr PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Time to Get ToughPolitics
-
CARTOON: Taking the ‘stall’ out of StalingradPolitics
-
CARTOON: Crossed Lines at Eskom?Business
-
CARTOON: Deal of the CenturyWorld
-
CARTOON: ANC does the #DollyPartonChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: #RIPEnockLocal
-
CARTOON: Cold ComfortPolitics
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 38°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
SA's maize output expected to rise 29% on good rains, higher plantings
The harvest is expected to rise after an increase in the area planted, which the CEC forecast at 2.535 million hectares of maize in January, and on improved weather conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - South African maize farmers are expected to harvest 29% more of the staple crop in the 2019/2020 season compared with the previous season, boosted by favourable weather conditions and an increase in the area planted, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.
South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) is expected to forecast production at 14.504 million tonnes for the crop to be harvested in 2020, up from the 11.259 million tonnes planted last season, an average estimate of five traders and analysts surveyed showed.
The range of total maize estimates was 13.72 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes.
The harvest is expected to rise after an increase in the area planted, which the CEC forecast at 2.535 million hectares of maize in January, and on improved weather conditions.
“Weather conditions have improved notably since the beginning of January 2020. And as a result, the crop is in good shape in most regions of the country with anticipation of higher yields,” said Wandile Sihlobo, an economist with South African agribusiness association Agbiz.
The survey pegged the crop, consisting of 7.99 million tonnes of white maize used mainly for human consumption, and 6.52 million tonnes of yellow maize used mainly in animal feed.
The CEC will issue its first production forecast for 2020 summer crops on Wednesday.
Timeline
More in Local
-
NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining13 minutes ago
-
DA fires 3 councillors who voted against its own motion47 minutes ago
-
Zondo commission deadline extended to 31 March 20212 hours ago
-
Hippo 'drops by' the Engen garage in KZN2 hours ago
-
Kanya Cekeshe: I don’t regard myself as a hero, I stood for my convictions2 hours ago
-
MUST WATCH: EWN bags 3 Bookmarks Awards nods for these groundbreaking videos2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.