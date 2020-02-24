SA's maize output expected to rise 29% on good rains, higher plantings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

SA's maize output expected to rise 29% on good rains, higher plantings

The harvest is expected to rise after an increase in the area planted, which the CEC forecast at 2.535 million hectares of maize in January, and on improved weather conditions.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African maize farmers are expected to harvest 29% more of the staple crop in the 2019/2020 season compared with the previous season, boosted by favourable weather conditions and an increase in the area planted, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) is expected to forecast production at 14.504 million tonnes for the crop to be harvested in 2020, up from the 11.259 million tonnes planted last season, an average estimate of five traders and analysts surveyed showed.

The range of total maize estimates was 13.72 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes.

The harvest is expected to rise after an increase in the area planted, which the CEC forecast at 2.535 million hectares of maize in January, and on improved weather conditions.

“Weather conditions have improved notably since the beginning of January 2020. And as a result, the crop is in good shape in most regions of the country with anticipation of higher yields,” said Wandile Sihlobo, an economist with South African agribusiness association Agbiz.

The survey pegged the crop, consisting of 7.99 million tonnes of white maize used mainly for human consumption, and 6.52 million tonnes of yellow maize used mainly in animal feed.

The CEC will issue its first production forecast for 2020 summer crops on Wednesday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA