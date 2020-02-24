Report finds 38 cases of women tricked into sterilisation by doctors, nurses

The Commission for Gender Equality released a report earlier following complaints that women living with HIV were forced to consent to being sterilised in circumstances that undermined their ability to act voluntarily.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality on Monday revealed that health professionals have duped women into sterilisation using false information.

The commission released a report earlier following complaints that women living with HIV were forced to consent to being sterilised in circumstances that undermined their ability to act voluntarily.

It’s called on doctors and nurses responsible for this to face the music.

The commission investigated 38 cases in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and found many women were forced into sterilisation without their consent.

The commission’s chair Tamara Mathebula said: “They said they didn’t even know what they were signing. They were told that they were assisted to deliver and the caesarian section was also mention but they didn’t know what it was about.”

She said the Department of Health, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Nursing Council would now take over the investigation.

“All three organisations should tell us what it is exactly what they are going to do to deal with the nurses and the doctors that are involved in all these cases.”

The commission said it would follow up with organisations to ensure the investigations were conducted and perpetrators are dealt with.