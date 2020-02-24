Rand, stocks tumble as coronavirus adds to budget worries
At 1530 GMT the was 1.02% weaker at 15.1650 per dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand tumbled more than 1% while stocks plunged to a two-month low as a sharp rise coronavirus cases overseas combined with concerns about the upcoming budget speech knocked down local assets.
Bonds, however, held firm with investors treading cautiously and happy to hold the country’s high-yielding debt.
“Bonds can be seen as a bit of a safe-haven, in the rand market specifically. And with the currency and equities being knocked there’s probably been some temporary allocation into bonds,” said bonds trader at RMB Michelle Wohlberg.
Local bonds trade at a favourable differential, or carry trade, to those of developed countries offering zero or negative yields, largely due to low inflation and high lending rates.
But the currency, down around 9% since January, has not been able to escape the cocktail of weak economic growth and heightened risk aversion stoked by the increasing number of coronavirus cases outside China.
Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp increases in coronavirus cases over the weekend, giving global markets a scare.
Bianca Botes, an analyst at Peregrine Treasury, said the toll on global growth of the virus outbreak was likely to be larger than initial forecasts, pushing investors out of emerging markets even as they were still on the hunt for yields.
“The carry trade will always be important. People will always be seeking yield. The question is how much of that is coming into South Africa. If it wasn’t for the carry trade supporting the rand, it could have been trading around 15.50 by now,” Botes said.
At 1530 GMT the was 1.02% weaker at 15.1650 per dollar.
The selloff in equities, with the Top-40 index down 4.5% to 49,267 points and the All-Share sliding 4.3% to 54,880 points, was led by miners, consumer goods firms and telecoms.
Miners Amplats, AngloGold Ashanti and Impala Platinum all fell more than 8% as the virus-related risk-off mood paired with a pullback in global platinum and palladium prices.
Retailers also suffered, with clothes seller Foschini shedding 7.5%, while consumer goods firms Tiger Brands and Woolworths tumbled more than 4%, worsened by the negative growth outlook.
A Reuters poll this month forecast 2020 GDP growth of 0.8%, while a survey last week suggested the Treasury will raise taxes in the Feb. 26 budget to increase revenues and ward off a ratings downgrade to junk status by Moody’s.
“Depending what the finance minister says on Wednesday, anything like increases in company taxes or VAT, would hit the retailers hard,” said analyst at Unum Capital Lester Davids, warning that bargain-hunting at the moment was too risky.
“Retailers aren’t a screaming buy and the P.E’s are still very elevated. You’d need some special skills to catch this falling knife.”
More in Business
-
NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining
-
AA: Increasing VAT, fuel & road levies 'could be catastrophic' for citizens
-
Outa accuses Dudu Myeni of being evasive under cross-examination
-
Soweto group vows to snub Eskom tariff hikes as Nersa hearings head to last day
-
With adequate emergency reserves, Eskom not planning power cuts for today
-
Shoprite, Checkers supplier recalls 400g of pilchards in tomato sauce products
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.