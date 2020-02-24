View all in Latest
Ramaphosa’s Sona is proof that ANC will not fix SA, says DA's Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said the DA was South Africa's only hope when it came to fixing the burning problems faced by this country.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at the media briefing at Nkululeko House on 23 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at the media briefing at Nkululeko House on 23 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen on Sunday said President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) served as proof that the African National Congress (ANC) would not fix the country's problems.

He said the DA was South Africa's only hope when it came to fixing the burning problems faced by this country.

The DA said it had learned lessons from its poor performance in the last general elections.

The party said federal council had agreed to implement a strategy to become the majority party in this country.
Steenhiusen said the ANC has failed to improve the lives of black South Africans.

“We have committed the party to be the core of the new majority in South Africa by 2024 and that means we’ve got to reach across the aisle to build a relationship of trust in other parties that share our values.”

Steenhuisen said they would spend the next few weeks engaging with various provincial councils as part of an internal consultation process.

The party said it was now focusing on regaining the support it lost by next year's local government elections.

