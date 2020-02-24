Power to the people: Soweto group threatens shut down over electricity payments
The committee held a public rally in Rockville on Sunday to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill from Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto electricity crisis committee said that it was planning to shut down the township during the State of the Province Address and the national Budget Speech this week.
The committee held a public rally in Rockville on Sunday to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill from Eskom.
The power utility has cut off supply to various parts of Soweto due to non-payment.
Residents were now planning the shutdown aimed at pressuring government into lowering electricity fees which they said that they could not afford.
The committee's Trevor Ngwane: "We demand that the ANC government puts pressure on Eskom to treat communities equally. Then secondly, we are going to shut down on Budget day, we want the Budget to favour the poor and favour the working class."
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Soweto Vs Eskom: War between Eskom and Soweto residents continues
Meanwhile, several roads have been closed off in Soweto where residents were burning tyres and barricading the road with rocks.
Residents were protesting on the corner of Chris Hani Road and Klipspruit Valley Road since early on Monday.
The police's Kay Makhubele said officers were monitoring the situation.
"Police have been deployed in Soweto, White City, this morning because community members of that area barricaded roads since the early hours of this morning."
Some Rea Vaya buses were not operating in the area due to the protest.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Xolani Fihla said the community was demanding that their ward councillor step down.
"Residents are demanding the removal of their ward councillors, officers have been deployed."
More in Local
-
Dept extends West Cost rock lobster catching season
-
EFF leader Malema expected in court over Mdantsane firearm matter
-
Much delayed Omotoso sex trafficking trial set to resume
-
RAMAPHOSA: Great travesty that access to quality health set by ability to pay
-
DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress
-
Soweto man arrested for allegedly beating daughter (4) to death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.