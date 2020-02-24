Power to the people: Soweto group threatens shut down over electricity payments

The committee held a public rally in Rockville on Sunday to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill from Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto electricity crisis committee said that it was planning to shut down the township during the State of the Province Address and the national Budget Speech this week.

The power utility has cut off supply to various parts of Soweto due to non-payment.

Residents were now planning the shutdown aimed at pressuring government into lowering electricity fees which they said that they could not afford.

The committee's Trevor Ngwane: "We demand that the ANC government puts pressure on Eskom to treat communities equally. Then secondly, we are going to shut down on Budget day, we want the Budget to favour the poor and favour the working class."

Meanwhile, several roads have been closed off in Soweto where residents were burning tyres and barricading the road with rocks.

Residents were protesting on the corner of Chris Hani Road and Klipspruit Valley Road since early on Monday.

The police's Kay Makhubele said officers were monitoring the situation.

"Police have been deployed in Soweto, White City, this morning because community members of that area barricaded roads since the early hours of this morning."

Some Rea Vaya buses were not operating in the area due to the protest.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Xolani Fihla said the community was demanding that their ward councillor step down.

"Residents are demanding the removal of their ward councillors, officers have been deployed."