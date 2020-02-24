Police comb scene of East Rand Mall robbery

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Police comb scene of East Rand Mall robbery

A yellow crime-scene ribbon has cordoned off entrance one of East Rand Mall following Monday afternoon’s shooting

A shooting took place at the East Rand Mall in Boksburg after robbery targetted the mall on 24 February 2020. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
A shooting took place at the East Rand Mall in Boksburg after robbery targetted the mall on 24 February 2020. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a shooting at East Rand Mall in Boksburg on Monday.

Five men fled the scene in a white car.

A yellow crime-scene ribbon has cordoned off entrance one of East Rand Mall following Monday afternoon’s shooting

Eyewitnesses say the suspects sped off from the parking lot after the shooting.

It’s understood the suspects were targeting a jewellery store in the mall.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA