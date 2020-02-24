Police comb scene of East Rand Mall robbery
A yellow crime-scene ribbon has cordoned off entrance one of East Rand Mall following Monday afternoon’s shooting
JOHANNESBURG - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a shooting at East Rand Mall in Boksburg on Monday.
Five men fled the scene in a white car.
Eyewitnesses say the suspects sped off from the parking lot after the shooting.
It’s understood the suspects were targeting a jewellery store in the mall.
#EastRandMall Eyewitnesses say five men opened fire earlier this afternoon. Police on the scene are yet to confirm whether there were any injuries. AK pic.twitter.com/Xh3JVf4Sbk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020
