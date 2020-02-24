Police comb scene of East Rand Mall robbery

A yellow crime-scene ribbon has cordoned off entrance one of East Rand Mall following Monday afternoon’s shooting

JOHANNESBURG - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a shooting at East Rand Mall in Boksburg on Monday.

Five men fled the scene in a white car.

A yellow crime-scene ribbon has cordoned off entrance one of East Rand Mall following Monday afternoon’s shooting

Eyewitnesses say the suspects sped off from the parking lot after the shooting.

It’s understood the suspects were targeting a jewellery store in the mall.