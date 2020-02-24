View all in Latest
Outa accuses Dudu Myeni of being evasive under cross-examination

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is under cross-examination at the High Court in Pretoria in the delinquency case brought against her by outa and the SA Pilots Association.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
31 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)’s legal team has accused former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni of being evasive.

Myeni is under cross-examination at the High Court in Pretoria in the delinquency case brought against her by Outa and the SA Pilots Association.

They want her to be declared a delinquent director, saying she’s is to be blamed for SAA's financial crisis during her six-year tenure at the entity.

There was a heated exchange between Myeni and Outa’s legal representative Carol Steinberg after she accused Myeni of not answering questions directly.

The advocate wanted to know why Myeni did not sign an A330 Airbus deal, despite it being approved by the Treasury.

"And I know that counsel wants me to answer in a specific way," Myeni said.

"No, I don't. I just want you to answer my questions truthfully," Steinberg responded.

Outa said Myeni’s failure to sign the deal led to SAA losing millions of rands.

