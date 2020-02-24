NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining
Illegal miners extract billions of rand worth of minerals from closed mines, while the industry was complaining of a siege by armed robbers who storm operations regularly.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Minerals Council South Africa on Monday called on government to establish a special police unit to deal with crime in the sector.
Illegal miners extract billions of rand worth of minerals from closed mines, while the industry was complaining of a siege by armed robbers who storm operations regularly.
Last week, Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter said the industry was under siege with precious metals, products, and copper theft the order of the day.
Baxter hoped Finance Minister Tito Mboweni would announce steps to fix this when he presents the Budget speech on Wednesday.
NUM general secretary David Sipunzi said the problem also affected the fiscus negatively.
“If illegal mining were to be regulated, they would be paying tax. Money is lost by the mining houses and the state due to illegal mining,” Sipunzi said.
Mining industry leaders said they were engaging with law enforcement agencies to remedy the situation.
More in Business
-
AA: Increasing VAT, fuel & road levies 'could be catastrophic' for citizens
-
Outa accuses Dudu Myeni of being evasive under cross-examination
-
Soweto group vows to snub Eskom tariff hikes as Nersa hearings head to last day
-
With adequate emergency reserves, Eskom not planning power cuts for today
-
Shoprite, Checkers supplier recalls 400g of pilchards in tomato sauce products
-
Mining industry leaders give Eskom’s De Ruyter thumbs up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.