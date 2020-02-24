MUST WATCH: EWN bags 3 Bookmarks Awards nods for these groundbreaking videos

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

MUST WATCH: EWN bags 3 Bookmarks Awards nods for these groundbreaking videos

This year sees the three groundbreaking videos, all by talented multimedia producer Thomas Holder, vying for the top prize in the following categories.

Joburg's Toughest Cop. Picture: EWN.
Joburg's Toughest Cop. Picture: EWN.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News, under Primedia Broadcasting, has received three nominations in two categories at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020.

The Bookmarks Awards celebrate excellence in digital and recognise the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix.

This year sees the three groundbreaking videos, all by talented multimedia producer Thomas Holder, vying for the top prize in the following categories:

Specialist Publisher Sites:

WATCH: Government or God?

ONLINE NEWS VIDEO CATEGORY:

WATCH: Joburg’s Toughest Cop

WATCH: Borders

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA