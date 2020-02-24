MUST WATCH: EWN bags 3 Bookmarks Awards nods for these groundbreaking videos
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News, under Primedia Broadcasting, has received three nominations in two categories at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020.
The Bookmarks Awards celebrate excellence in digital and recognise the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix.
This year sees the three groundbreaking videos, all by talented multimedia producer Thomas Holder, vying for the top prize in the following categories:
Specialist Publisher Sites:
WATCH: Government or God?
ONLINE NEWS VIDEO CATEGORY:
WATCH: Joburg’s Toughest Cop
WATCH: Borders
