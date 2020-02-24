Much delayed Omotoso sex trafficking trial set to resume
Pastor Timothy Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges, including human trafficking, racketeering and rape.
CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking trial against controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges, including human trafficking, racketeering and rape.
Omotoso has been in jail since his April 2017 arrest.
His co-accused were out on bail and they're accused of having recruited girls and young women for sexual exploitation.
It remains to be seen if the State will call any witnesses today.
During the previous court appearance, the prosecution had indicated it was busy preparing witnesses.
Proceedings have been slow since the trial started afresh in July last year as a result of numerous applications brought by the defence, which the State has labelled as 'delay tactics'.
All of these applications have been dismissed on appeal.
The last unsuccessful application brought by Omotoso and his co-accused questioned whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the jurisdiction to preside over all the charges.
They argued that some of the offences they'd been implicated in occurred outside of Port Elizabeth and therefore wanted the number of charges against them reduced.
More in Local
-
Power to the people: Soweto group threatens shut down over electricity payments
-
RAMAPHOSA: Great travesty that access to quality health set by ability to pay
-
DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress
-
Soweto man arrested for allegedly beating daughter (4) to death
-
Child (3) left alone in car while guardian runs race
-
Elsies River community left devastated by Tazne van Wyk's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.