Much delayed Omotoso sex trafficking trial set to resume

CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking trial against controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges, including human trafficking, racketeering and rape.

Omotoso has been in jail since his April 2017 arrest.

His co-accused were out on bail and they're accused of having recruited girls and young women for sexual exploitation.

It remains to be seen if the State will call any witnesses today.

During the previous court appearance, the prosecution had indicated it was busy preparing witnesses.

Proceedings have been slow since the trial started afresh in July last year as a result of numerous applications brought by the defence, which the State has labelled as 'delay tactics'.

All of these applications have been dismissed on appeal.

The last unsuccessful application brought by Omotoso and his co-accused questioned whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the jurisdiction to preside over all the charges.

They argued that some of the offences they'd been implicated in occurred outside of Port Elizabeth and therefore wanted the number of charges against them reduced.