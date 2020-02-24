Malema was not obliged to appear in court, says lawyer
Julius Malema's lawyer, Ian Levitt, said that his client informed both the State and the magistrate presiding over the matter prior to today's sitting that he would be absent.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite a warrant of arrest being issued for Julius Malema, his lawyer said that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was not obliged to appear in the East London magistrates court on Monday.
The red beret leader is facing charges related to the discharge of a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane in 2018.
But Malema's lawyer, Ian Levitt, said that his client informed both the State and the magistrate presiding over the matter prior to today's sitting that he would be absent.
Levitt insisted that Malema only needed to present himself in court when the trial got under way.
"A trial date has not been set down yet and Mr Malema has not been obliged to appear in court as per the arrangement with the prosecutor and the magistrate. The impression that he was obliged to appear in court is incorrect."
Malema is expected back in court on 8 May.
More in Politics
-
Arrest warrant issued for Julius Malema after court no-show
-
EFF leader Malema expected in court over Mdantsane firearm matter
-
DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress
-
Ramaphosa’s Sona is proof that ANC will not fix SA, says DA's Steenhuisen
-
Disciplinary process against Stevens Mokgalapa still ongoing, says DA
-
DA to hold elective conference in May
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.