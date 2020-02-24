Khayelitsha community still hopeful of finding abducted baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane

Little Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched in Parow on 16 January, allegedly by a woman posing as a social worker.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another week has passed without any news about a missing 2-month-old baby from Khayelitsha.

Little Kwahlelwa Tiwane was snatched in Parow on 16 January, allegedly by a woman posing as a social worker.

An 18-year-old girl arrested in connection with the kidnapping was released on bail at the Bellville magistrates court about two weeks ago.

This Thursday marks six weeks since Kwahlelwa Tiwane was last seen by his family.

Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi said that neither the child's family nor the community had heard any news since the twin boy was taken.

Ngwekazi said that the community had not given up hope of finding the infant alive.

Karabo Tau (18), arrested in connection with Kwahlelwa's kidnapping, claimed that she confessed to police under duress and had her alibi corroborated by her Xhosa teacher.

CCTV footage also placed the matriculant on the premises of Claremont High School on the afternoon that the baby was snatched.

Tau is due back in the dock in April, while charges were dropped against an acquaintance.