Kanya Cekeshe: I don’t regard myself as a hero, I stood for my convictions

Kanya Cekeshe has been on parole for two months now after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentences to offenders in last December.

JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe on Monday said he couldn’t say if he was correctly convicted for destroying public property as his lawyers had advised him not to divulge that information.

He was speaking during an interview on the Midday Report on 702.

Cekeshe has been on parole for two months now after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentences to offenders in last December. He was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to eight years behind bars for damage to property and public violence during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.

Some saw him as a hero while others said he was an unrepentant convicted criminal, but Cekeshe said he was neither.

“I don’t regard myself as a hero, I regard myself as someone who was willing to stand up for their convictions and what they believed is right and what we need in this country,”

But, the question remained over whether he set alight a police vehicle during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.

“I can’t answer that, there is still an appeal process going on,” he said.



Cekeshe said when he pleaded guilty to damaging property, he was wrongly advised.

Listen to Khanya Cekeshe’s full interview below: