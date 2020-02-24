Hippo 'drops by' the Engen garage in KZN
The animal was spotted strolling into the Engen/OK Express garage in St Lucia on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday night and was recorded by a passerby.
JOHANNESBURG - It's not every day you see a wild animal cruising the streets of any town or city in South Africa.
That is why customers were treated to a rare sight when a big hippo dropped by a petrol garage in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.
The video was posted on the OK Express Facebook page.
"St Lucia town is surrounded by a large lake and extensive natural habitat for wildlife," the store explained.
