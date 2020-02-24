Elsies River community left devastated by Tazne van Wyk's murder
The heartbroken and angry community accusing government of not doing enough to protect children.
CAPE TOWN - Residents of an Elsies River community doubt they will ever heal following a second child murder within three years.
They're mourning the death of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk who was kidnapped outside her home on 7 February.
Mohydin Pangakaer (54) last week led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester and then appeared in the Goodwood magistrates court where the matter was postponed to April.
"As a cloured community, we are suffering. We are devastated by what happens in our community... we are sick and tired, our children are sick and tired... enough is enough! Bring in the death penalty."
This is a heartbroken and angry community accusing government of not doing enough to protect children.
When scores of Elsies River residents gathered at the Goodwood magistrates court on Friday, they were transported back three years to the case against Mortimer Saunders, who was convicted of raping and murdering 3-year-old Courtney Pieters.
Resident Suretta Steenkamp said that Tazne van Wyk's murder had opened old and painful wounds.
"I can't describe to you how we feel. How can you let something like this happen again and again and again? Mr President, why aren't you waking up? Why don't you hear our cries?"
Van Wyk's funeral will be held in Elsies River on Saturday.
WATCH: Community mourns Tazne van Wyk
More in Local
-
EFF leader Malema expected in court over Mdantsane firearm matter
-
Power to the people: Soweto group threatens shut down over electricity payments
-
Much delayed Omotoso sex trafficking trial set to resume
-
RAMAPHOSA: Great travesty that access to quality health set by ability to pay
-
DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress
-
Soweto man arrested for allegedly beating daughter (4) to death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.