Elsies River community left devastated by Tazne van Wyk's murder

The heartbroken and angry community accusing government of not doing enough to protect children.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of an Elsies River community doubt they will ever heal following a second child murder within three years.

They're mourning the death of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk who was kidnapped outside her home on 7 February.

Mohydin Pangakaer (54) last week led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester and then appeared in the Goodwood magistrates court where the matter was postponed to April.

"As a cloured community, we are suffering. We are devastated by what happens in our community... we are sick and tired, our children are sick and tired... enough is enough! Bring in the death penalty."

This is a heartbroken and angry community accusing government of not doing enough to protect children.

When scores of Elsies River residents gathered at the Goodwood magistrates court on Friday, they were transported back three years to the case against Mortimer Saunders, who was convicted of raping and murdering 3-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Resident Suretta Steenkamp said that Tazne van Wyk's murder had opened old and painful wounds.

"I can't describe to you how we feel. How can you let something like this happen again and again and again? Mr President, why aren't you waking up? Why don't you hear our cries?"

Van Wyk's funeral will be held in Elsies River on Saturday.

WATCH: Community mourns Tazne van Wyk