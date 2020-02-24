EFF leader Malema expected in court over Mdantsane firearm matter

It's alleged that Julius Malema discharged the rifle during a rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday over the discharge of a firearm in a public space.

It's alleged that Malema discharged the rifle during a rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

He's facing five different charges, which include the unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The State is expected to handover video footage taken on the day to the defence team.