Myeni accused of contradicting herself & lying, court hears
The former SAA board chairperson took the stand in her delinquency case brought by Outa and the SAAPA. The organisations are accusing her of causing the financial crisis at SAA.
PRETORIA - Lawyers representing the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday told the High Court in Pretoria that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni was contradicting herself and not telling the truth.
Myeni took the stand in her delinquency case brought by Outa and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA). The organisations are accusing her of causing the financial crisis at SAA.
Outa’s lawyer Carol Steinberg and Myeni had a heated exchange over the way the former SAA board chairperson was answering questions.
Steinberg asked Myeni why she couldn’t answer directly about the controversial acquisition of an aircraft.
The advocate wanted to know why Myeni did not sign an A330 Airbus deal, despite it being approved by the Treasury.
"And I know that counsel wants me to answer in a specific way," Myeni said.
"No, I don't. I just want you to answer my questions truthfully," Steinberg responded.
Myeni has been on the witness stand for three days. Her lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi told the court that his client was tired.
Judge Ronel Tolmay adjourned the matter until Tuesday.
