Dept extends West Cost rock lobster catching season

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast rock lobster season has been extended.

It's aimed at helping fishermen who have been hit by declining exports.

Ninety percent of all West Coast rock lobster is exported to China and in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus that country has halted imports.

The Fisheries Department's Zolile Nqayi said that permit conditions have had to be amended.

"We've also allowed them to land a catch over weekend. Usually, they're only allowed to catch from Monday to Friday but we've amended the permit conditions to do this over the weekend. We've also ensured that Fisheries are available over the weekend to ensure that the people who catch are audited."