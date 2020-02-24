DA’s John Moodey officially in the race for party leader post
Moodey made the announcement on Monday at University of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) veteran and Gauteng leader John Moodey has thrown his hat in the ring for the leadership of the official opposition party.
Moodey made the announcement on Monday at the University of Johannesburg. He will be vying for the top job along with DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.
His campaign launch was attended by, among others, provincial caucus member Makashule Gana, acting City of Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau, and Joburg regional chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.
#Moodey2020 - a workable alternative pic.twitter.com/8dvVXNO2yn— John Moodey 2020 (@2020Moodey) February 24, 2020
Moodey said he believed he was the best candidate for the job because of his life experiences and 22 years in the DA in which he served in several structures of the organisation.
He acknowledged that the DA had been through numerous difficulties over the past 12 months – most caused by its own making - after the resignation of its leader Mmusi Maimane in October last year and its electoral decline in the 2019 general elections.
“...In all but a handful of places we have regressed [and] the reasons for this are numerous. Some of them were of our own making, others have been external factors,” Moodey said.
“But, colleagues, the time for blaming is over. The time has come for us to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and work tirelessly to win back those South Africans who felt betrayed by us and to regain the trust of those who have contemplated us a solution to the nation’s numerous challenges,” he added.
The DA is expected to hold its policy conference from 4-5 April and subsequently its elective congress to elect a permanent leader from 30-31 May.
More in Politics
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA’s white leaders shouldn’t get into comparative politics of sin
-
DA tables its own proposals ahead of Mboweni's Budget speech
-
Zuma expected to attend KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s Sopa
-
Ramaphosa to address Cosatu’s CEC meeting, Eskom bailout likely to feature
-
Malema was not obliged to appear in court, says lawyer
-
Arrest warrant issued for Julius Malema after court no-show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.