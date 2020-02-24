DA’s John Moodey officially in the race for party leader post

Moodey made the announcement on Monday at University of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) veteran and Gauteng leader John Moodey has thrown his hat in the ring for the leadership of the official opposition party.

Moodey made the announcement on Monday at the University of Johannesburg. He will be vying for the top job along with DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

His campaign launch was attended by, among others, provincial caucus member Makashule Gana, acting City of Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau, and Joburg regional chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

Moodey said he believed he was the best candidate for the job because of his life experiences and 22 years in the DA in which he served in several structures of the organisation.

He acknowledged that the DA had been through numerous difficulties over the past 12 months – most caused by its own making - after the resignation of its leader Mmusi Maimane in October last year and its electoral decline in the 2019 general elections.

“...In all but a handful of places we have regressed [and] the reasons for this are numerous. Some of them were of our own making, others have been external factors,” Moodey said.

“But, colleagues, the time for blaming is over. The time has come for us to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and work tirelessly to win back those South Africans who felt betrayed by us and to regain the trust of those who have contemplated us a solution to the nation’s numerous challenges,” he added.

The DA is expected to hold its policy conference from 4-5 April and subsequently its elective congress to elect a permanent leader from 30-31 May.