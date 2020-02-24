DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress

Following its federal council meeting over the weekend, the party was now getting ready to elect a permanent leader and federal chairperson after the controversial exit of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes to push the reset button at its upcoming policy and elective congress.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen is in the running alongside Mbali Ntuli and John Moodey.

The DA admitted it was faced challenges such as leadership squabbles, losing the Johannesburg metro to the African National Congress and the drama in Tshwane involving former mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa.

Steenhuisen said this was a chance for the party to rebuild.

"After this process, we will emerge stronger, united and better-built to be able to develop momentum to keep building a better South Africa for the people of our country."

The DA will hold its policy conference in April and its elective congress at the end of May.

Acting federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said: "Systems are well under way and it will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand in Johannesburg and nominations have already opened for the positions."

The party said it was confident it would hold a unifying policy and elective congress.