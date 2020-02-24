DA hoping for a 'reset' with upcoming elective congress
Following its federal council meeting over the weekend, the party was now getting ready to elect a permanent leader and federal chairperson after the controversial exit of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes to push the reset button at its upcoming policy and elective congress.
Following its federal council meeting over the weekend, the party was now getting ready to elect a permanent leader and federal chairperson after the controversial exit of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip last year.
Interim leader John Steenhuisen is in the running alongside Mbali Ntuli and John Moodey.
The DA admitted it was faced challenges such as leadership squabbles, losing the Johannesburg metro to the African National Congress and the drama in Tshwane involving former mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa.
Steenhuisen said this was a chance for the party to rebuild.
"After this process, we will emerge stronger, united and better-built to be able to develop momentum to keep building a better South Africa for the people of our country."
The DA will hold its policy conference in April and its elective congress at the end of May.
Acting federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said: "Systems are well under way and it will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand in Johannesburg and nominations have already opened for the positions."
The party said it was confident it would hold a unifying policy and elective congress.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa’s Sona is proof that ANC will not fix SA, says DA's Steenhuisen
-
Disciplinary process against Stevens Mokgalapa still ongoing, says DA
-
DA to hold elective conference in May
-
Shaky DA to give update after two-day meeting ahead of policy conference
-
Zuma’s return puts spotlight back on rifts in the ANC
-
Zuma: My no show in court was not to evade justice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.