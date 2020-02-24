DA fires 3 councillors who voted against its own motion

CAPE TOWN - Three George councillors who voted against the Democratic Alliance's (DA) instruction to remove officials accused of corruption have been fired on Monday.

They apparently did not vote in favour of a DA motion to suspend the council’s municipal manager Trevor Botha pending an investigation. All the drama unfolded days after former Mayor Melvin Naik was removed from office.

Naik was removed after he was implicated in corruption.

The DA councillors reportedly voted with the African National Congress (ANC) when the motion was tabled to remove Botha. They also defied an instruction to remove the council’s corporate affairs director.

The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said they were moving with speed to resolve the issues in George.

“Three of our councillors voted against the DA’s caucus decision in a council meeting last week on the suspension of the municipal manager and other senior officials implicated in allegations of corruption. We took immediate action against them,” said Hill-Lewis.