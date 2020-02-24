DA fires 3 councillors who voted against its own motion
They apparently did not vote in favour of a DA motion to suspend the council’s municipal manager Trevor Botha pending an investigation.
CAPE TOWN - Three George councillors who voted against the Democratic Alliance's (DA) instruction to remove officials accused of corruption have been fired on Monday.
They apparently did not vote in favour of a DA motion to suspend the council’s municipal manager Trevor Botha pending an investigation. All the drama unfolded days after former Mayor Melvin Naik was removed from office.
Naik was removed after he was implicated in corruption.
The DA councillors reportedly voted with the African National Congress (ANC) when the motion was tabled to remove Botha. They also defied an instruction to remove the council’s corporate affairs director.
The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said they were moving with speed to resolve the issues in George.
“Three of our councillors voted against the DA’s caucus decision in a council meeting last week on the suspension of the municipal manager and other senior officials implicated in allegations of corruption. We took immediate action against them,” said Hill-Lewis.
More in Politics
-
Zondo commission deadline extended to 31 March 2021
-
DA’s John Moodey officially in the race for party leader post
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA’s white leaders shouldn’t get into comparative politics of sin
-
DA tables its own proposals ahead of Mboweni's Budget speech
-
Zuma expected to attend KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s Sopa
-
Ramaphosa to address Cosatu’s CEC meeting, Eskom bailout likely to feature
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.