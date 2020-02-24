Child (3) left alone in car while guardian runs race
Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that an inspector found the child in the car.
CAPE TOWN - The police are investigating a case of child endangerment after a woman left a three-year-old in the car while participating in a road running race on Sunday.
The woman was taking part in the Slave Route Challenge in Cape Town.
"Concerned about the heat, he managed to gain access through a slightly ajar rear window. After about an hour, a lady returned and identified herself as the child's caregiver. The officer took the child and the caregiver to the SAPS and opened a case of children endangerment."
