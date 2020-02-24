Child (3) left alone in car while guardian runs race

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that an inspector found the child in the car.

CAPE TOWN - The police are investigating a case of child endangerment after a woman left a three-year-old in the car while participating in a road running race on Sunday.

The woman was taking part in the Slave Route Challenge in Cape Town.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that an inspector found the child in the car.

"Concerned about the heat, he managed to gain access through a slightly ajar rear window. After about an hour, a lady returned and identified herself as the child's caregiver. The officer took the child and the caregiver to the SAPS and opened a case of children endangerment."