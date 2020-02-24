Alleged mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder due in court
Wanter Dlamini was killed last month allegedly so her two daughters could cash in an R80,000 life insurance policy.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga mother is expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate Court on Monday.
Wanter Dlamini was killed last month allegedly so her two daughters could cash in an R80,000 life insurance policy.
The siblings were handcuffed shortly after their mother was raped and murdered.
The latest suspect, who is suspected of masterminding the crime, was cornered in Gauteng, bringing the number of those in custody to three.
The police's Leonard Hlathi said: "The Barberton court is also going to hear at around 2pm the outcome of the bail application, which was actually instituted by one of the daughters of Wanter Dlamini."
Authorities were asking for help to locate the remaining suspect whose still on the run.
More in Local
-
No safe place to call home: Refugees in limbo as CoCT set to enforce by-laws
-
Ramaphosa’s Sona is proof that ANC will not fix SA, says DA's Steenhuisen
-
With adequate emergency reserves, Eskom not planning power cuts for today
-
'This looks like a scam': Gauteng residents weigh in on NHI
-
PHA Campaign says judgment halting development of area sends clear message
-
Eskom to keep the lights on tomorrow
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.