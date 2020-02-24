Alleged mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder due in court

Wanter Dlamini was killed last month allegedly so her two daughters could cash in an R80,000 life insurance policy.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga mother is expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate Court on Monday.

The siblings were handcuffed shortly after their mother was raped and murdered.

The latest suspect, who is suspected of masterminding the crime, was cornered in Gauteng, bringing the number of those in custody to three.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said: "The Barberton court is also going to hear at around 2pm the outcome of the bail application, which was actually instituted by one of the daughters of Wanter Dlamini."

Authorities were asking for help to locate the remaining suspect whose still on the run.