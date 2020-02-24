Abahlali baseMjondolo: Land should not be turned into a commodity

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Abahlali baseMjondolo: Land should not be turned into a commodity

The group brought the Durban city centre to a standstill on Monday as it marched on City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities.

Thousands of members of Abahlali baseMjondolo on 24 February 2020 marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities on land reform. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Thousands of members of Abahlali baseMjondolo on 24 February 2020 marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities on land reform. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
13 hours ago

DURBAN - Civil society organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo has on Monday come out in support of land expropriation without compensation.

The 75,000 member-strong organisation has, however, cautioned that land should not be transferred from wealthy white people to the black elite.

The group brought the Durban city centre to a standstill on Monday as it marched to City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities.

The organisation’s president Sibusiso Zikode said land should be seen as a public good and not private property.

“We have rejected the idea that land should be turned into a commodity; something to be bought and sold. We insist that land should be distributed on the basis of human needs,” Zikode said.

Zikode said changes in the country’s land ownership laws should deal with corrupt landowners and authoritarian traditional leaders.

“The inequality and poverty that exists today in South Africa will continue for as long as the land remains in the hands of the white commercial farmers, and those traditional leaders that are corrupt and authoritarian,” he said.

The public has until Friday to submit its views on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA