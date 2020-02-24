Abahlali baseMjondolo: Land should not be turned into a commodity
The group brought the Durban city centre to a standstill on Monday as it marched on City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities.
DURBAN - Civil society organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo has on Monday come out in support of land expropriation without compensation.
The 75,000 member-strong organisation has, however, cautioned that land should not be transferred from wealthy white people to the black elite.
AbaHlali BaseMjondolo President Sbu Zikode, flanked by three security guards gets ready to address the throngs gathered in Durban...@NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/vq53pCkLI3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020
The organisation’s president Sibusiso Zikode said land should be seen as a public good and not private property.
“We have rejected the idea that land should be turned into a commodity; something to be bought and sold. We insist that land should be distributed on the basis of human needs,” Zikode said.
Zikode said changes in the country’s land ownership laws should deal with corrupt landowners and authoritarian traditional leaders.
“The inequality and poverty that exists today in South Africa will continue for as long as the land remains in the hands of the white commercial farmers, and those traditional leaders that are corrupt and authoritarian,” he said.
The public has until Friday to submit its views on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.
