Zuma’s return puts spotlight back on rifts in the ANC
JOHANNESBURG – The return of former President Jacob Zuma to South Africa has thrust back into the spotlight divisions around his corruption trial and arrest warrant.
The former president touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, to a thunderous welcome.
It’s understood he was in Cuba receiving medical treatment.
Zuma's return comes amid a heated debate about the legitimacy of a warrant of arrest issued for him; should the former president fail to appear in the Pietermartizburg High Court for his corruption trial in May.
The African National Congress (ANC) appears to be divided on the issue with the party in the Free State warning it would lead to instability in the country, while other quarters of the organisation are calling for the process to be respected.
ANC Member of Parliament Supra Mahumapelo says like any other former President, Zuma is innocent until proven guilty.
Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.
The former president has maintained his innocence adding that he is not afraid to go to jail.
WATCH: I will be in courts when the doctors clear me - Zuma
