Soweto residents to march against mounting electricity bill with Eskom
Residents are expected to take to the streets to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill.
JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto electricity crisis committee will on Sunday hold a mass rally to push back against Eskom's treatment of the township's billion-rand debt.
The cash strapped state-owned entity (SOEs) has come under fire in the community for disconnecting areas where the payment rate is between 0% and 30%.
Municipalities owe the utility close to R20 billion, and Soweto accounts for the lion's share of that amount.
Residents are expected to take to the streets to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill.
The power utility says there is a long history of consumers failing to pay their fees.
Earlier this month, Eskom cut off supply to various areas due to non-payment leaving many residents desperate.
The committee argues many residents are unable to afford electricity.
Residents have also questioned the billion-rand amount and say they are willing to take Eskom to court to force the utility to explain how the figure was calculated.
The issue has led to fierce contestation among South Africans – many of whom believe Soweto residents should settle their bill like everyone else.
The community is pushing back – insisting that it wants to be treated fairly.
WATCH: Soweto vs Eskom
More in Local
-
Zuma’s return puts spotlight back on rifts in the ANC
-
No load shedding on Sunday – says Eskom
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 22 February 2020
-
Shoprite, Checkers supplier recalls 400g of pilchards in tomato sauce products
-
55 Soweto learners hospitalised for ingesting poisoned food
-
OPINION: Eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral of Joseph Shabalala
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.