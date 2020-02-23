View all in Latest
Soweto residents to march against mounting electricity bill with Eskom

Residents are expected to take to the streets to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill.

Picture: Pexels.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto electricity crisis committee will on Sunday hold a mass rally to push back against Eskom's treatment of the township's billion-rand debt.

The cash strapped state-owned entity (SOEs) has come under fire in the community for disconnecting areas where the payment rate is between 0% and 30%.

Municipalities owe the utility close to R20 billion, and Soweto accounts for the lion's share of that amount.

Residents are expected to take to the streets to challenge their R18 billion electricity bill.

The power utility says there is a long history of consumers failing to pay their fees.

Earlier this month, Eskom cut off supply to various areas due to non-payment leaving many residents desperate.
The committee argues many residents are unable to afford electricity.

Residents have also questioned the billion-rand amount and say they are willing to take Eskom to court to force the utility to explain how the figure was calculated.

The issue has led to fierce contestation among South Africans – many of whom believe Soweto residents should settle their bill like everyone else.

The community is pushing back – insisting that it wants to be treated fairly.

WATCH: Soweto vs Eskom

