Soweto residents say they’re tired of Eskom’s 'bullying' tactics
Numerous residents gathered in Rockville on Sunday to push back against the power utility's treatment of the township's R18 billion debt.
JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto electricity crisis committee said they've had enough of what they call Eskom's bullying tactics.
Numerous residents gathered in Rockville on Sunday to push back against the power utility's treatment of the township's R18 billion debt.
The cash strapped utility has come under fire in the community for disconnecting areas that are owing.
Speaking at the public rally, the committee's Trevor Ngwane said residents would continue their campaign of non-payment.
“We cannot afford the high electricity tariffs in our houses and we are against coal-fired electricity generation. We believe we should move to renewable energy.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Soweto Vs Eskom: War between Eskom and Soweto residents continues
