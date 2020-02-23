View all in Latest
Satawu slams department for staying mum on SA Express rescue

The regional airline was placed on business rescue earlier this month, after one of its creditors took the state-owned entity to court.

A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: SA Express.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Workers Union (Satawu) has slammed the public enterprises department for what it calls a ‘hands-off approach’ regarding SA Express.

The regional airline was placed on business rescue earlier this month after one of its creditors took the state-owned entity to court.

Sa Express opposed the action but lost at the Johannesburg High Court.

The union says it has met with business rescue practitioners who informed them that SA Express needs over R350 million to save the airline.

However, Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela says the department needs to come up with a plan.

“They have also put three options on how they should move forward in terms of handling this rescue. But they have heard anything from the department of public enterprises.”

Attempts to contact the department have been unsuccessful.

