Sadag: We want to make teen suicide week, every week

Sunday marks the end of teen suicide prevention week, which highlights the plight of teenagers grappling suicidal thoughts.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has sounded the alarm over the rise in the number of teenagers committing suicide in the country.

Sunday marks the end of teen suicide prevention week, which was observed from 16 to 23 February 2020.

The week, which highlights the plight of teenagers taking their own lives, aims to raise awareness around the issue, to encourage early detection and prevention of suicidal tendencies.

Sadag's Cassey Chambers is urging the public to inform themselves about the warning signs that may indicate a potential suicidal crisis.

“One teen suicide is one suicide too many and we are trying to do whatever we can. What we have done this week is we have gone into schools, we’ve spoken to learners about how to identify the symptoms of depression. We also sat down with parents and teachers. We really want to make teen suicide week every week.”