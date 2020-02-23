Sadag: We want to make teen suicide week, every week

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Sadag: We want to make teen suicide week, every week

Sunday marks the end of teen suicide prevention week, which highlights the plight of teenagers grappling suicidal thoughts.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has sounded the alarm over the rise in the number of teenagers committing suicide in the country.

Sunday marks the end of teen suicide prevention week, which was observed from 16 to 23 February 2020.

The week, which highlights the plight of teenagers taking their own lives, aims to raise awareness around the issue, to encourage early detection and prevention of suicidal tendencies.

Sadag's Cassey Chambers is urging the public to inform themselves about the warning signs that may indicate a potential suicidal crisis.

“One teen suicide is one suicide too many and we are trying to do whatever we can. What we have done this week is we have gone into schools, we’ve spoken to learners about how to identify the symptoms of depression. We also sat down with parents and teachers. We really want to make teen suicide week every week.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA